Where to buy face masks in Melbourne right now

Lots of local creatives are making their own – here’s where to get them

For people living under stage three restrictions right now, it’s now mandatory (from July 23) that you wear a face mask when you leave your home for one of the four permissible reasons.

You do not have to be wearing a hospital-grade face mask to leave home; residents can wear reusable cloth masks, a homemade face mask or a face covering (such as a scarf or bandana).

RECOMMENDED: Read what Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services says about mask use in metro Melbourne.

So where can you get a mask in Melbourne? You can purchase both cloth masks and surgical masks (the two types that the DHHS recommends) from chemists and hardware stores, but many Melbourne retail stores and creatives have started selling their own. Here are some we like:

The Social Studio

The Social Studio is a social enterprise that hires young people from migrant and refugee backgrounds in fashion and textile-based industries. These masks comply with DHHS guidelines and also come in seven different colour combinations. They’re breathable and machine washable. Check them out here.

Second Stitch

This textile enterprise in Coburg helps women from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds find economic empowerment through sewing and textile programs. They’ve just started making reusable fabric face masks made from 100 per cent new cotton. There’s also a lining so you can slide in an additional filter. Check them out here. NB: Masks are currently out of stock but keep an eye on Second Stitch’s Instagram for updates.

Clear Collective Masks

These cotton masks are made and sewn in Sydney and are made to stop pollution, pollen and bacteria from filtering in or out. There are numerous colour combos to choose from as well. Check them out here.

Yarli Creative

These protective face masks are made by Yorta Yorta Dja Dja Wurrung and Gamilaroi woman Madison Connors, founder and creative director of Yarli Creative. Forty per cent of all profits from the pre-sale of these masks will be donated to the Elizabeth Morgan House which is an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation that provides refuge accommodation and specialist family violence services to Aboriginal women and their children. Check out the masks here.

Kuwaii

Much loved Melbourne designer Kuwaii has released its own line of three-layer fabric face masks. There are three colours available and they’re all made here in Melbourne. Plus, $5 from every purchase goes to a rotating Covid charity. They’ll be available for preorder soon – head to the website for more info.

CVH Tattoos

Melbourne tattoo artist Carly has decided to make face masks for the people with these handmade reusable face masks. They come in a variety of fabrics including floral and even Disney and Marvel fabrics. Check them out here.

SisterWorks

SisterWorks is a non-profit organisation that helps migrant women make a better living while in Melbourne. The team has been making reusable fabric face masks since the start of the pandemic. Buying one of these masks means you'll be supporting vulnerable communities as they navigate this tricky time. Check them out here.

Australian Face Masks

Another Aussie-made brand, Australian Face Masks have wide facial coverage and come in a number of colours. Check them out here. NB: Due to increased demand there's currently a 15-day delay in shipping orders for Australian Face Masks.

The Johnston Collection

While this local museum is closed to visitors right now, the Johnston Collection is still running online. The team has even whipped up some classy looking face masks that are reusable and washable. Check them out here.

Maskateers

Grab one of these washable and reusable cotton masks in a bunch of colourful patterns, including animal prints. Check them out here.

Suki McMaster (Queen Vic Market)

This local business located within Queen Victoria Market is making face masks in beautiful designs. Check them out here.

NMBQ

Brunswick boutique NMBQ is now making reusable face masks with three layers of fabric. They come in a number of sizes and colours. Check them out here.

House of Adorn

This Bayswater-based business is helping those wanting to make their own face masks with patterns for multiple sizes and video tutorials. Check them out here.

Chopsuey Inc

Chopsuey Inc is a local maker from West Footscray that makes personalised guitar straps. Now, they've started making colourful face masks made from 100 per cent cotton. Check them out here.

East Coast Face Masks

East Coast Face Masks are making reusable washable face masks with filters. Check them out here.

Monster Threads

This CBD store is now selling artist-designed cloth face masks. Check them out here. NB: Monster Threads masks are currently sold out but you can pre-order from the new batch due to ship on July 29.

Merry Go Round

This local maker is creating double layer pleated face masks which are 100 per cent cotton. Check them out here.

Rather make your own? Here's a guide to making your own no-sew face mask.

Stay up to date on current rules: Here's what you can and can't do in Victoria right now.





