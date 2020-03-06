Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right You can pick your own sunflowers at this Victorian farm this weekend
You can pick your own sunflowers at this Victorian farm this weekend

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Friday March 6 2020, 1:37pm

Generic sunflower field
Photograph: Creative Commons

Head out towards Ballarat this weekend to pick your own sunflowers from this Victorian farm. 

This section of farmland was set aside by a former dairy farmer family who decided to plant sunflowers on the six-hectare field last November. The result? Almost 200,000 sunflowers have bloomed over summer – and they’re inviting the general public to pick them.

Head to Dunnstown today (2-7pm), Saturday March 7 (10am-6pm), Sunday March 8 (noon-6pm) and Monday March 9 (noon-4pm) to pick your own sunflowers. There’s a $5 entry fee, which includes your first picked sunflower. After that, you can nab sunflowers for $2 per stem. There’s no limit on how many you can purchase. 

The farmers have encouraged visitors to wear boots, bring your own secateurs and take some pictures out in the field. The farm is pretty rural so there aren’t any bathrooms and you will have to look out for snakes. 

The farm is located at 57 Ditchfield Road in Yendon, near Ballarat. It’s about a 1.5 hour drive from Melbourne. Check the Facebook page for more information before you visit.

