Beatrix has concocted the chocolatey, peanut buttery babka of your dreams

Purveyors of fine baked treats, Beatrix in North Melbourne have a limited-edition babka that the team is cooking up for two days only.

This Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5, the bakery is teaming up with Pic’s Peanut Butter to celebrate the launch of their new Peanut and Chocolate Butter product, and in doing so owner Nat Paull has concocted a limited edition Pic’s Peanut and Chocolate Butter Babka that can be purchased by the slice (until it's sold out).

So what is Pic's Peanut and Chocolate Butter exactly? Devised by premium peanut butter makers, Pic’s Peanut Butter and chocolatiers Whittaker’s, it's a combo of peanut butter and milk and dark chocolate – think 76 per cent peanut butter and 24 per cent chocolate. Decadent, we know.

Run, don't walk, to Beatrix on Wednesday or Thursday to snag your slice.