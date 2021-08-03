Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Beatrix Bakes x Pic's Peanut and Chocolate Butter

Beatrix Bakes x Pic's Peanut and Chocolate Butter

Restaurants, Bakeries Beatrix , North Melbourne Wednesday August 4 2021 - Thursday August 5 2021
Beatrix x Pic's Peanut Butter Babka
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out says

Beatrix has concocted the chocolatey, peanut buttery babka of your dreams

Purveyors of fine baked treats, Beatrix in North Melbourne have a limited-edition babka that the team is cooking up for two days only. 

This Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5, the bakery is teaming up with Pic’s Peanut Butter to celebrate the launch of their new Peanut and Chocolate Butter product, and in doing so owner Nat Paull has concocted a limited edition Pic’s Peanut and Chocolate Butter Babka that can be purchased by the slice (until it's sold out). 

So what is Pic's Peanut and Chocolate Butter exactly? Devised by premium peanut butter makers, Pic’s Peanut Butter and chocolatiers Whittaker’s, it's a combo of peanut butter and milk and dark chocolate – think 76 per cent peanut butter and 24 per cent chocolate. Decadent, we know. 

Run, don't walk, to Beatrix on Wednesday or Thursday to snag your slice. 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Beatrix
Venue website: www.facebook.com/BeatrixBakes
Venue phone: 0403 698 836
Address: 688 Queensberry St
North Melbourne
Melbourne
3051
Transport: Nearby stations: North Melbourne

Dates And Times
