Farmer's Daughters Bottomless Brunch

Take bottomless brunch to sophisticated new heights on the Farmer’s Daughters rooftop

Every Saturday in May you can get your fix of the famous Farmer’s Daughters soda bread – plus two hours of cocktails – at the restaurant's rooftop bottomless brunch. You can pick from either the 11:30am session or the 2pm session each Saturday and enjoy free-flowing Mimosas, Bellinis, beer, wine and the venue’s signature Farmer’s Collins.

The menu features some of Farmer’s Daughters most loved dishes, including the cured Baw Baw alpine trout gillette, terrine, lemon verbena and white chocolate macaron, and soda bread with Caldermeade Dairy cultured butter.

Farmer's Daughters bottomless brunch is $90 per person and includes unlimited cocktails – you can make your bookings online here.

Eliza Campbell

www.timeout.com/melbourne/restaurants/farmers-daughters
Farmer's Daughters
6
80 Collins St
Melbourne
3000
www.farmersdaughters.com.au
$90
Wed-Sat noon-midnight

