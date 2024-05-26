Melbourne
A bottle and glass of whisky
Photograph: Supplied | Lark Distillery

Tasmania’s award-winning Lark Distillery releases a new whisky inspired by the Southern Lights

Get your hands on a bottle of 'Dark Lark', a single malt whisky from Tasmanian's whisky powerhouse

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Lark Distillery
While whisky making has a long history in Australia, it wasn’t until the ‘90s that it reached a global audience. After bottling their first single malt, Bill and Lyn Lark – founders of Tasmania’s Lark Distillery  – took home a prize at the World Whisky Awards and put little ol’ Tassie on the whisky map. In the decades since, more than 100 distilleries followed in their footsteps and opened across Australia, with many still looking to Lark to lead the way. 

Lark invites you to turn your attention to the future and step into a new world of whisky with its latest drop ‘Dark Lark’. Created to elevate those moments after dark, this unexpectedly smooth tipple is best indulged in on a wintery night. The elusive Aurora Australis (which recently took over the sky across Southern Australia) serves as inspiration for the mesmerising cover art and sets the scene for an extraordinary night. Serve it up on ice, neat or stirred into a cocktail like the Night Fashioned, no matter the presentation this decadent concoction is sure to go down a treat.  

Lark Distillery’s Dark Lark is $250 and available online now.

