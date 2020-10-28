Need a problem solved stat? Melbourne's artists have launched a problem-solving hotline for Fringe

Got a problem? Of course you do, everyone does. And Dial an Artist is here to solve them. As part of Melbourne Fringe Festival 2020, artists have signed on to take part in Dial an Artist. Every day of the festival you can call the dedicated hotline (that’s 1300FRINGE or 1300 374 643) and have a problem – any problem – solved by an artist. Whether it’s quandaries about money, politics, how to patch your jeans or how to mend a broken heart, no problem is too big or small.

Your problems will be solved by a creative bunch, including comedians, musicians, artists and performers. You might not get the most practical solution to your problem (or maybe you will), but you'll certainly get a creative one. Keep in mind you're calling an artist-staffed hotline; they keep artists hours, meaning you can only call between midday and 8pm daily.