Enjoy some of MTC's latest stage productions at home thanks to its online streaming service

If you can't get to the theatre, why not bring the theatre to you? MTC Digital Theatre lets you watch the theatre company's most recent productions online and on-demand at home.

One benefit to watching a show on the Digital Theatre is that you naturally have the best seats in the house. And we mean it when we say "seats", plural. The production is filmed from various camera angles so that you're viewing the show at it absolute best.

Productions are up for a limited time, however, so you'll want to shake a leg if you don't want to miss out. Current productions available to view include two four-star performances, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes (until June 6) and Berlin (until July 4).

Available shows can be watched from anywhere in Australia as long as you have an internet connection. Each production costs $25 to watch.