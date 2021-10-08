Dance and theatre know no boundaries in this international collaboration at Fringe

Australia's international travel ban hasn't stopped No Strings Attached Theatre of Disability. No siree – the Adelaide-based company (which works exclusively with performers who are living with a disability) has teamed up with Singapore's Diverse Abilities Dance Collective (which provides a semi-professional platform for dancers of all abilities) for Same-Same 2.0: a live and onine performance collaboration that shows how the arts can bring people together.

Showing in Australia as part of Melbourne Fringe 2021 (and then at Adelaide Fringe in 2022), Same-Same 2.0 explores the friendships forged between the Australian and Singaporean performers during lockdown, and how we can all overcome our differences to connect with one another.

This show is happening completely live during Melbourne Fringe, with only five performances between October 8 and 10.