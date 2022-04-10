Time Out says

Is there such a thing as the truth? Explore the answer in this new play by the Rabble

We live in the information age where knowledge is more accessible than ever before, but reliable information seems to be getting more elusive by the day. The Rabble, the acclaimed feminist theatre makers behind acclaimed productions like Lone and Joan, are exploring this modern phenomenon in their new work, Yes.

Co-creators and co-directors Emma Valente and Kate Davis take the stage as two performers tasked with answering hundreds of relentless and overwhelming questions. The cacophony of questions and answers continues to build until it becomes an unmanageable onslaught of contested narratives from which the truth is impossible to extract.

"Between the bushfires, Covid-19, the Black Lives Matters protests, transphobia and never-ending conspiracy theories, the chasm between world views is literally and metaphorically widening," says the Rabble about the inspiration for this production.

Yes will play at Arts House from March 30 to April 10, and tickets are available here.

An Auslan-interpreted performance is available on April 7, and an audio-described performance is available on April 8.

Keen on seeing a show for less than the price of a pint? Here's how you can get tickets to Hamilton for just $10.