Wholesome video games to distract you during lockdown

Have you ever daydreamed about leaving everything behind and starting a new life on a farm far away from the hustle and bustle of city life? Well, here's your chance! In Stardew Valley, you've quit your mindless job at Joja Corporation after learning that you've inherited your grandfather's old farm. Equipped with a bit of money and some tools, it's up to you to bring the overgrown fields back to life and help repair the local town's infrastructure. Relax and do some fishing or cooking or, if you're feeling brave, venture into the monster-riddled mines to hunt for treasure. You can befriend the townsfolk and maybe even find an eligible bachelor or bachelorette to wed and start a family with.
Stardew Valley can be played solo or with up to three other players on a co-op farm.
Price: $16.99 on Steam.