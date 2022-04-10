Time Out says

Two hospitality veterans have put together a weekend of charity taps and drink specials to raise funds for Ukraine

Hospitality veterans Tatiana An (Rascal) and Ilya Apukhtin (Bandwagon Beverages) both have Russian heritage, and they've watched on in horror as their homeland invaded its neighbour. After the initial shock wore off, they realised that they needed to find a way to help and contacted their hospitality friends to plan the Drink for Ukraine Fundraiser.

From April 8 to 10, a range of venues across Melbourne will be donating proceeds from sales of select Victorian beers and spirits to two not-for-profit charity organisations: Razom for Ukraine and OVDinfo. The former assists displaced Ukrainians in finding food and shelter, and the latter helps Russian protesters who have been arrested for speaking out against the war.

The participating venues are Baby Snakes, Bar Josephine, Miscellania, Bar Clara, Catfish, Elysian Whisky Bar, Good Measure Bar, Hotel Lincoln, House of Plants, Rascal, Inner North Brewing, Takeaway Pizza and the Mill Brewing.

