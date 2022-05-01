Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fundraiser for Food Relief in Sri Lanka

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Hotel Windsor, Melbourne
  • Recommended
A platter of Sri Lankan food on a table with posters that say Colournary.
Photograph: Paul Kristoff
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Help raise funds for food security at a long Sri Lankan-style lunch at the beautiful Grand Ballroom

As a result of government management and corruption, the global pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Sri Lanka is currently undergoing a national political and economic crisis that has left Sri Lankan residents without food, fuel or power. Millions are struggling in the face of daily power outages of up to 14 hours a day and inflation of food prices to more than three times their value.

You can get a five-minute run-down of the situation here, but if you're keen to lend a hand from Melbourne, you can book in for Colournary's long lunch fundraiser on May 1. From noon to 3pm, you can enjoy a long sit-down lunch at the Hotel Windsor's heritage-listed Grand Ballroom, with food by Many Little Bar and Bistro and Polperro Winery's executive chef, Gayan Pieris. 

Expect a three-course meal that includes floating Sri Lankan-style canapes (otherwise known as short eats), a feast of shared plates (curries, rice and roti), dessert and plenty of wine and beer. You'll also have the opportunity to bid on packages by some of Melbourne's finest restaurants, wineries, chefs, brewers and more, including Avani Wines, Hector's Deli, Manzé, Maker and Monger and Rocco's Bologna Discoteca

Tickets are $100, and proceeds will go towards an on-the-ground NFP organisation called Greater Giving Sri Lanka. Your ticket alone will be responsible for up to a week's worth of food for seven families. To book tickets and learn more, head to the website

Looking for volunteer opportunities in Melbourne? Check out our round-up of worthy causes that are always looking for helping hands.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.colournary.com/shop/p/fundraiser-for-food-relief-in-sri-lanka
Address:
Hotel Windsor
111 Spring St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.thehotelwindsor.com.au
03 9633 6000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Parliament
Price:
$100

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.