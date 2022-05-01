Time Out says

As a result of government management and corruption, the global pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Sri Lanka is currently undergoing a national political and economic crisis that has left Sri Lankan residents without food, fuel or power. Millions are struggling in the face of daily power outages of up to 14 hours a day and inflation of food prices to more than three times their value.

You can get a five-minute run-down of the situation here, but if you're keen to lend a hand from Melbourne, you can book in for Colournary's long lunch fundraiser on May 1. From noon to 3pm, you can enjoy a long sit-down lunch at the Hotel Windsor's heritage-listed Grand Ballroom, with food by Many Little Bar and Bistro and Polperro Winery's executive chef, Gayan Pieris.

Expect a three-course meal that includes floating Sri Lankan-style canapes (otherwise known as short eats), a feast of shared plates (curries, rice and roti), dessert and plenty of wine and beer. You'll also have the opportunity to bid on packages by some of Melbourne's finest restaurants, wineries, chefs, brewers and more, including Avani Wines, Hector's Deli, Manzé, Maker and Monger and Rocco's Bologna Discoteca.

Tickets are $100, and proceeds will go towards an on-the-ground NFP organisation called Greater Giving Sri Lanka. Your ticket alone will be responsible for up to a week's worth of food for seven families. To book tickets and learn more, head to the website.

