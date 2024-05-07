Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A group of people drinking win
Photograph: Supplied | City of Greater Bendigo

Heathcote on Show is an epic wine and food festival taking over the region

Head to Heathcote this June for one mighty weekend

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with City of Greater Bendigo
Advertising

Just an hour and a bit outside of Melbourne you’ll find Heathcote. A growing wine and food region that often flies under the radar, but makes for the perfect weekender away or stopover on your way to Bendigo. While the rich heritage and natural surroundings are well worth roadtripping for alone, a big food and wine festival is about to take over the region. 

From June 8-10, Heathcote on Show will spread across 25 venues with a full-to-the-brim line-up of the region's top winemakers, brewers, chefs and musicians who will all come together for one mighty weekend. 

Have a peep below at our top picks for the festival.

5 ways to experience Heathcote on Show

Goldfields Farmhouse cheese & wine matching masterclass
Photograph: Supplied | City of Greater Bendigo

Goldfields Farmhouse cheese & wine matching masterclass

Learn how to pair up your favourite crumbly and creamy cheese with local wines as Goldfields Farmhouse Cheeses’ co-owner Nardia Keene and Sanguine Estate’s winemaker Mark Hunter team up to share their knowledge. This epic masterclass is set to be a 'gouda' time as you journey through the world of wine and cheese. Places are limited so reserve your spot for Sunday,  9 at 11am. Early bird tickets start from $70 and all tickets purchased online include a Goldfield’s gift pack.

Read more
A mid-winters night at Munari Wines
Photograph: Supplied | City of Greater Bendigo

A mid-winters night at Munari Wines

On Saturday, June 8 from 6:30-10:30pm, Munari Wines is welcoming visitors to their cellar door for a night of music, wine and food. Across three hours you will enjoy award-winning drops and a meal from their resident food truck, plus a live performance from Aussie rock brothers Square Dance Caller. Tickets are on sale for $30 and the team have kindly arranged return bus trips from Bendigo or Heathcote which you can book now.

Read more
Tellurian Barrel Room Dinner
Photograph: Supplied | City of Greater Bendigo

Tellurian Barrel Room Dinner

After a stint abroad where he won the London restaurant Hélène Darroze its second Michelin star as head chef, Melbourne chef Ashley Davis has returned home to focus on sharing his talents across his home state. This June, he’s set to take over Tellurian Wines for two hotly-anticipated barrel room dinners. The $125 ticket includes an entrée, main and cheese course each of which will be matched with wines selected by the venue’s owner Ian Hopkins. Be sure to get in quick as these epic dinners are expected to sell out fast.

Read more
Getting around Heathcote on Show
Photograph: Supplied | City of Greater Bendigo

Getting around Heathcote on Show

If your wine knowledge is limited to knowing your reds from whites, it might be time to level up. What better way to do so than by paying a visit to some of Heathcote’s best cellar doors? Luckily, Heathcote on Show is offering a shuttle bus to get you from one to the other. Throughout Saturday and Sunday you can pay $45 per day to jump aboard the shuttle service for a well-planned route of wine tasting.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.