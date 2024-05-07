Learn how to pair up your favourite crumbly and creamy cheese with local wines as Goldfields Farmhouse Cheeses’ co-owner Nardia Keene and Sanguine Estate’s winemaker Mark Hunter team up to share their knowledge. This epic masterclass is set to be a 'gouda' time as you journey through the world of wine and cheese. Places are limited so reserve your spot for Sunday, 9 at 11am. Early bird tickets start from $70 and all tickets purchased online include a Goldfield’s gift pack.
Just an hour and a bit outside of Melbourne you’ll find Heathcote. A growing wine and food region that often flies under the radar, but makes for the perfect weekender away or stopover on your way to Bendigo. While the rich heritage and natural surroundings are well worth roadtripping for alone, a big food and wine festival is about to take over the region.
From June 8-10, Heathcote on Show will spread across 25 venues with a full-to-the-brim line-up of the region's top winemakers, brewers, chefs and musicians who will all come together for one mighty weekend.
