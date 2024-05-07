By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with City of Greater Bendigo

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with City of Greater Bendigo Wednesday 8 May 2024

Just an hour and a bit outside of Melbourne you’ll find Heathcote. A growing wine and food region that often flies under the radar, but makes for the perfect weekender away or stopover on your way to Bendigo. While the rich heritage and natural surroundings are well worth roadtripping for alone, a big food and wine festival is about to take over the region.

From June 8-10, Heathcote on Show will spread across 25 venues with a full-to-the-brim line-up of the region's top winemakers, brewers, chefs and musicians who will all come together for one mighty weekend.

Have a peep below at our top picks for the festival.