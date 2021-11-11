Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Lakeside Carols

Things to do, Fairs and festivals Albert Park , South Melbourne Thursday December 2 2021
Photograph: Fiona Cull

This Christmas street party promises lots of classic carols, live music and fun street performances

The City of Port Phillip is getting into the Christmas spirit with its third annual Lakeside Carols event, but this year there's a twist. For the first time, the entirety of Albert Park Village will come alive as a massive street party.

On Thursday, December 2, you can watch live music and street performers as the residents of the City of Port Phillip come together to celebrate Christmas and community. Lakeside Carols is organised by the Lakeside Carols Committee, a group of eight local mums who are passionate about two things: their community and Christmas. 

The event is free to attend, and those attending have the opportunity to donate to St Kilda Mums on admission.

Details
Event website: https://www.lakesidecarols.com.au/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Albert Park
Address: Albert Rd
South Melbourne
Melbourne
3205

Dates And Times
