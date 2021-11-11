This Christmas street party promises lots of classic carols, live music and fun street performances

The City of Port Phillip is getting into the Christmas spirit with its third annual Lakeside Carols event, but this year there's a twist. For the first time, the entirety of Albert Park Village will come alive as a massive street party.

On Thursday, December 2, you can watch live music and street performers as the residents of the City of Port Phillip come together to celebrate Christmas and community. Lakeside Carols is organised by the Lakeside Carols Committee, a group of eight local mums who are passionate about two things: their community and Christmas.

The event is free to attend, and those attending have the opportunity to donate to St Kilda Mums on admission.

