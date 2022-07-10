Melbourne
Lobster & Co Pop-up

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank
The silver caravan for lobster & co
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Our favourite pop-up purveyor of lobster buns and bougie bubbles has returned

Every now and again, it's good to treat yo' self. And if you've been waiting for the opportune moment, it has arrived in the form of the Lobster & Co pop-up at the ACM Forecourt. Hunt down the vintage-style stainless steel caravan and get a taste of the finer things in life, by way of a luxurious lobster roll paired with fries and a glass of Champagne.

From 11am-3pm and 5-9pm daily, the caravan will be serving up just three things: lobster rolls, truffle fries and glasses of G.H. Mumm Champagne. It's not an expansive menu, but it sure is decadent. Wild-caught, whole confit lobster tail is butter-poached and stuffed into a moreish caramelised brioche bun with a heap of buttermilk fennel slaw, and fries are doused with parmesan and truffles.

The roll and fries will set you back $50, with flutes of bubbly coming in at a cool $20 a pop, so maybe bring a packed lunch to work that week before your splurge. 

For more information, head to the Lobster & Co website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
lobsterandco.com.au/
Address:
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Contact:
www.artscentremelbourne.com.au
1300 182 183
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7.30am-8pm*; Sat 8.30am-8pm*; Sun 10am-5pm* (*or an hour after the last event)

Dates and times

