Every now and again, it's good to treat yo' self. And if you've been waiting for the opportune moment, it has arrived in the form of the Lobster & Co pop-up at the ACM Forecourt. Hunt down the vintage-style stainless steel caravan and get a taste of the finer things in life, by way of a luxurious lobster roll paired with fries and a glass of Champagne.
From 11am-3pm and 5-9pm daily, the caravan will be serving up just three things: lobster rolls, truffle fries and glasses of G.H. Mumm Champagne. It's not an expansive menu, but it sure is decadent. Wild-caught, whole confit lobster tail is butter-poached and stuffed into a moreish caramelised brioche bun with a heap of buttermilk fennel slaw, and fries are doused with parmesan and truffles.
The roll and fries will set you back $50, with flutes of bubbly coming in at a cool $20 a pop, so maybe bring a packed lunch to work that week before your splurge.
