Midsumma Pride March Bake Off

There’s a bake off coming to Melbourne and our bodies are ready

This Saturday, October 13, the folks behind summer's super fun queer festival Midsumma are cooking up—excuse me, baking up—a delicious afternoon of cakes, pastries, and other culinary delights for your tasting perusal at DT’s Hotel in Richmond.

There’ll be a huge assortment of delectable sweets for you to taste and bid on, and all the proceeds will be used to support the 2019 Midsumma Pride March on February 3.

If you fancy yourself a bit of a bastion of baking brilliance, or even just a pretty good pastry chef, then don your aprons and puffy hats because you’re invited to participate in the bake-off. Entry into the bake-off is $10 and there will be an array of prizes from most delicious and best looking to the queerest and people’s choiciest of cakes.

LGBTQIA+ community groups, individuals, companies, venues, partners and allies are all invited to try their hands at baking something for the event and to support such a fabulous cause.