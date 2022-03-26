Melbourne
Preston Market Cooking Demonstrations

  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
  • Preston Market, Preston
  1. A man cutting into a raw chicken while two men watch on.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A man in a green shirt holding a milk crate filled with produce.
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. A crowd of people exploring Preston Market.
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Learn cooking hacks at free demonstrations held at our favourite northside farmer's market

Improve your cooking skills by heading to Preston Market on Saturday, March 26 for a free cooking demonstration by ex-MasterChef contestant and northside local Amir Manoly. Manoly will man an open kitchen in the centre of the market where he'll share his hottest cooking tips.

It's the first in a series of free cooking demonstrations that Manoly plans to host, with the first focusing on Greek recipes in celebration of Greek Independence Day. Learn how to whip up a spanakopita filled with sweet caramelised figs, a dish that's sure to impress at your next dinner party. 

Future demonstration dates have not been announced yet, but you can look forward to Manoly exploring a range of different cultures and cuisines. This demonstration will take place from 9am to 11am, and you can find a map that guides you to the event here

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of all the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Preston Market
2/30 The Centreway
Preston
Melbourne
3072
Contact:
www.prestonmarket.com.au
03 9478 3130
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Wed, Sat & Sun 8am-3pm; Thu-Fri 8am-6pm

Dates and times

