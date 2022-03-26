Time Out says

Improve your cooking skills by heading to Preston Market on Saturday, March 26 for a free cooking demonstration by ex-MasterChef contestant and northside local Amir Manoly. Manoly will man an open kitchen in the centre of the market where he'll share his hottest cooking tips.

It's the first in a series of free cooking demonstrations that Manoly plans to host, with the first focusing on Greek recipes in celebration of Greek Independence Day. Learn how to whip up a spanakopita filled with sweet caramelised figs, a dish that's sure to impress at your next dinner party.

Future demonstration dates have not been announced yet, but you can look forward to Manoly exploring a range of different cultures and cuisines. This demonstration will take place from 9am to 11am, and you can find a map that guides you to the event here.

