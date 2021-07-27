Journey through space and time with professor Brian Cox on his Horizons tour

Do you ever wonder about the nature of space and time, how life began and how rare it might be in the cosmos? Explore these questions and more as you journey through space and time with renowned physicist and British TV personality Professor Brian Cox when his Horizons tour comes to Melbourne in March 2022.

Best known for presenting a number of science programs for the BBC (including Planets and Wonders of the Solar System), Professor Cox will be joined on tour by award-winning comedian Robin Ince. Together, they will take audiences on a wondrous cinematic journey filled with images of faraway galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the big bang.

When Professor Cox came to Melbourne in 2019 for his sold-out Universal tour he broke the Guinness World Record for most tickets sold for a science tour and for a science show.

"When the [Universal] tour was over, I immediately started thinking about how I could delve deeper, tell an even more profound story and make the show even more spectacular. I’m very excited about what has emerged," he says.

The upcoming Horizons tour aims to celebrate the progress humans have made as a civilisation and to present an optimistic vision of our future that is contingent on humanity exploring nature with care and humility.

"I hope the evening will make people think about how fortunate and precious we are, how strange and wonderful our universe is, and the limitless future we have to look forward to if we make the right choices over the coming decades.".

The Australian leg of the world tour arrives in Melbourne on Wednesday, March 16 at the Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. You can register for presale tickets on the website with tickets available to the general public on August 2.