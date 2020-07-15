Tell us about yourself! Take our reader survey for the chance to win an at-home pack

We want to know more about you so we can keep serving you with the best content possible

We're keen to know how we can better help you, our readers, right now. While Melbourne is back in lockdown, we're still passionate about bringing you the best things to do in your city, even if you're spending most of your days at home right now. Check out our Time In page for a taster if you're wondering how you can keep doing the things you love indoors.

That said, we'd love to know more about you, your concerns and the things you like to do. We'll be using the information to make sure our content stays on point and relevant to you, our brilliant readers.

To show our appreciation, we're giving your the chance to win a four-piece tableware setting from Wedgwood worth RRP $299.00. Just the thing to dress up your at-home feasts!

All you need to do for the chance to win is take this reader survey so can learn how to serve you better with our content. Don't forget to go all the way to the end to enter your details for the competition.