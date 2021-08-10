Number of players: 4-8

Game duration: 30-60 minutes

This fast-talking word description game is similar to Taboo but with the addition of word categories as well as a game board where you can watch your team's pawn move closer to the finish line.

The game deck has cards that each have five categories on them: person, world, object, action, nature and random. Pair up and try to get your partner to guess a word related to the category that corresponds with where your team marker is on the board. After the round is over you can move your team marker to the same number of spaces as words your partner got correct.

This is definitely a game that makes your brain work a bit and you're going to learn a lot of new words along the way. It also has the potential to become a great drinking game, if that's the way you roll.