By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with City of Melbourne Wednesday 22 May 2024

It’s been a huge year so far for Melbourne. Not only is our great city home to the coolest street in the world, but it also nabbed awards for its drinking and dining scene and landed itself on the list of the top 20 best cities in the world.

While its renowned restaurants, rich and diverse cultural offerings, live music venues and boutique shops are well worth celebrating, the warm and welcoming community behind the city deserves some love, too. Luckily, the Melbourne Awards 2024 are here so you can shout it from the rooftops.

The Melbourne Awards aim to spotlight and celebrate the businesses, initiatives and people who have made a positive impact on the city. If you have a story to share, be sure to put yourself forward and apply before June 21. Winners are set to be announced at an epic Gala Ceremony held at the Melbourne Town Hall in the heart of the city this November.

A wide range of award categories will be covered including Community, Sustainability, Aboriginal Melbourne – ganbu guljin, Arts and Events, Access and Inclusion, Knowledge and Innovation, City Design and LGBTIQA+, and it’s free to enter. Plus, nominations for Melburnian and Young Melburnian of the Year are open now, so if know someone who deserves the accolade tell them to apply.

Previous winners include CEO and founder of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre Kon Karapanagiotidis OAM; The Long Walk, a charity founded by former AFL player Michael Long that fights to put the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the national agenda; Auslan Education Services, which brings online Auslan education to primary school students; The Living Room, a free healthcare and support service for people experiencing homelessness; and APHIDS, an artist-led experimental art organisation.

“The Melbourne Awards is a huge honour for our small company. It is a testament to our 30 years of making work with, for and alongside the communities of Melbourne,” says Lara Thoms, co-artistic director of APHIDS who took home the Arts and Events award at the 2023 Melbourne Awards.

Entries are now open to businesses, groups, projects or individuals. Entrants do not need to be living in Melbourne, however their work must impact the city directly. Apply here.