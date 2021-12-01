Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right Florida icon-chevron-right Miami icon-chevron-right Vinya - Time Out Market

Bars, Wine bars South Beach
Time Out Market Miami levels up its wine game with help from one of the city’s top bars and bottle shop. Founders Allegra Angelo, Nick Garcia and Mauricio Garavano conceived Vinya in 2019 as a wine subscription program, selling hard-to-find labels and bottles from small producers directly to vino-curious consumers at very competitive prices. It’s a perk that Angelo, a skilled sommelier with nearly two decades of experience in the biz, generously passes on to customers throughout the Vinya network—from its Key Biscayne shop and its online store to its well-stocked pop-up at Time Out Market Miami, where the inventory skews family-owned and natural. 

Address: 1601 Drexel Ave
Miami Beach
33139
Cross street: at 16th St
www.timeout.com/miami/time-out-market Call Venue 786-753-5388
Opening hours: Mon–Thu 4–10pm; Fri 4–11pm; Sat noon–11pm; Sun noon–10pm
