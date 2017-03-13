16 things Miami people brag about in March

Daylight Saving Time may have screwed up our sleep this weekend but, unlike the rest of the country that's about to be buried in snow, Miamians couldn't be happier it's March. In fact, the city's perfect weather and jam-packed social calendar are making us downright arrogant. Can you blame us? Excuse us for a moment while we put aside our sunny disposition and take a minute to brag about how effin awesome it is to live in Miami in March.

1. Blizzard? We're in a bikini working from the pool today.

2. We either attended one or live in close proximity to a university that's killing it at March Madness.

3. We're excited about taking a ski vacation. We can't go to the beach every weekend, can we?

4. We can hop in our cars, drive to the beach and pretend we're on spring break every single weekend. Better yet, we're walking to the beach.

5. We have tickets to the sold-out Ultra Music Festival.

6. We can get a jumpstart on wearing all of spring's cute, floral frocks.

7. We have natural tans.

8. This month, catch us celebrity spotting and drinking champagne at the Miami Open.

9. We've got warm days and cool nights—think Los Angeles weather without severe drops in temperature.

10. Flights to Miami are crazy expensive but flying from Miami is incredibly cheap. New York for $150 roundtrip? We'll take it.

11. March in Miami is what July in New York and April in Los Angeles is to concert season. Bring on the shows!

12. We can celebrate Saint Patrick's Day outdoors, by the pool and pretty much anywhere we damn well want.

13. March is packed with street festivals and outdoor events.

14. We can drink outdoors.

15. We don't need to stock our pantries with nonperishables in case there's a blizzard.

16. Getting into a Miami Music Week pool party is literally a day at the beach for us.

