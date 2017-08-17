A former Bachelor contestant is opening a brunch-inspired brewery in South Beach

With each experimental small-batch quadruple IPA infused with endangered berries and live toads, it becomes harder to be original in the massive craft beer industry. But South Beach Brewing Company just might have found a niche in the South Florida brewery scene with its light, fruity and highly drinkable brunch-inspired beers.

When the 2,200 square foot brewery opens—tentatively scheduled for November—it will be serving beers like the Strawberry Orange Mimosa, South Peach Shandy and Blood Orange Sunset IPA. They will be flavored with Florida orange juice and pair perfectly with a nice plate of breakfast. To the help with the whole day drinking thing, South Beach Brewing will charge its beers with extra electrolytes, according to Southflorida.com.

The brewery was created by Lorenzo Borghese, who was a part of the 2006 season of the Bachelor. For this venture, he has partnered with Maine’s Shipyard Brewing Company. You can get a taste of these breakfast-friendly beers next month, when South Beach Brewing hosts a pop-up at the Surfcomber on October 14.

