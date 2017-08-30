Score free pizza at the new South Miami Spris next Thursday

What’s better than pizza? Free pizza. And that’s exactly what you’ll find at the grand opening of the new Spris restaurant in South Miami (5748 Sunset Dr, South Miami; sprispizza.com).

The popular local chain (whose name is pronounced “sprees”) took over the former Buns & Buns location for its fourth Miami outpost, which opens to the public Thursday, September 7. In honor of the occasion, owner David Funes (Spris South Miami is Graspa Group’s first franchised location) is handing out free pizza to all who show up between 6pm and 10pm. That means four hours of gratis slices of artisan pies, like Spris’ delicious prosciutto pie and the carbonara topped with Italian sausage and a runny sunny-side up egg. If you’re into pizza for breakfast, this is one you’ll want to wrap up and sneak away in your purse (we won’t tell). Or you can order pizza to go—Spris boasts 30 pies on its menu, plus a variety of sandwiches and salads.

The new location is large enough to fit 85 diners, so arrive early to guarantee a seat and a slice.

