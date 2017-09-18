These are the exhibits debuting at the new Bass next month

The newly transformed Bass Museum of Art reopens to the public on October 8 with some major improvements: The $12 million renovation adds nearly 50 percent more space to the museum, including four additional galleries (bringing the total to eight) and a designated education facility. To match its new facade, the Bass (as it’s now known) is set to debut an eclectic group of new exhibitions.

Moniker, Dazzle Fungus

The graphic installation is designed to grow as visitors continue to add patterned stickers to the existing work, eventually creating a kaleidoscopic wall meant to engage participants as they enter the museum. Permanent

Ugo Rondinone, “good evening beautiful blue”

Encompassing the entire second floor and spanning three decades of the artist’s work, this exhibit centers around Vocabulary of Solitude, a 2014 installation by Rondinone of 45 life-size clown figures engaged in activities like sleeping and running. While there, don’t miss his 42-foot Miami Mountain—a permanent installation at the adjacent Collins Park. Oct 8–Feb 19

Pascale Marthine Tayou, “Beautiful”

Known for his ability to transform visitors’ understanding of objects and narratives, Tayou (whose site-specific Welcome Wall hangs in the lobby) puts on a sprawling display comprising pieces from the past decade, including the colorful Fresque de Craies (2015), which consists of hundreds of chalk pieces beneath West African tourist figures, gold foil and plastic eggs. Oct 8–Apr 2

Mika Rottenberg

Rottenberg’s solo exhibition features work from the past seven years, including the 2015 NoNoseKnows (Artist Variant)—a combination of video and sculpture that moves through empty high-rises near Shanghai and a set built in the artist’s studio in New York City. Dec 7–Apr 30

