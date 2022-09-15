There’s a new experienced-driven dating app launching in Miami

Now that cuffing season is upon us, it’s time to leave your single summer days behind and find someone to spend the fall and winter months with. In 2022, the first order of business is deciding which dating app you’ll turn to for a potential suitor. Oh, you’ve tried them all? Well, let us introduce you to Shake, the new experience-driven, members-only dating app launching in Miami this fall.

Inspired by the city’s buzzy social scene, Shake lets users swipe profiles as well as potential dates. You can land on someone you think is really hot and well, go for it, or be equally wooed by an activity. Members can post stuff like spontaneous boat days (find us a Miami girl who won’t swipe right on that), a night at a Miami Heat game, or an afternoon of goat yoga. They’ll then opt to label the date with “On Me,” "Take Me," or “50/50,” which indicates they’re looking to split the cost. (Something tells us the 50/50 option won’t have much success in Miami.)

Every week, Shake will post sponsored dates of their own, like dinner dates at Carbone Miami, a 60-minute flying lesson, an exotic car experience, tickets to Faena Theater’s cabaret dinner and even a weekend getaway to Harbour Island in the Bahamas. Basically, if you’ve ever dreamed of being cast on The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise, this might be the app for you.

Photograph: Courtesy Shake

"We’re going to continuously organize and implement new and exciting experiences for our members to meet new people and create lifelong memories. From private boat charters and paddle board sessions to omakase experiences and sushi-making classes, we already have a multitude of exciting surprises planned for our members along the way,” says Savannah Smith, Shake's head of growth.

Like landing a spot on The Bachelor, getting access to Shake will take some persistence. According to the creators, potential members are currently being vetted via a thorough application process and there’s already a waitlist. Anyone interested in joining can download Shake in the App Store or on Google Play, sign up, and keep their fingers crossed for approval. Anything beats sitting by the phone waiting for your date to call, right?