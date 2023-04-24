EDAN Cafe at Time Out Market Miami

Specializing in high-quality, locally-sourced coffee, baked goods and sandwiches, this European-style café is inspired by Chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze’s heritage and passion for artisanal beverages. EDAN means “drink” in Euskera, the language of Spain’s Basque Country. Crafted from a rotating selection of beans, each cup of coffee here has been designed to create an experience. With an ethos of sustainability and community and a menu of authentic classics including gooey Basque cheesecake and Jamon Ibérico, EDAN is a reminder to savor the moment.
Time Out Market Miami
1601 Drexel Avenue
Miami Beach
33139
Daily 10am–6pm
