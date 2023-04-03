Gutenburg - Time Out Market

Time Out says

Chef Jorge Kauam’s handcrafted burgers are an homage to the dish’s German roots. Back in the 1800s, the city of Hamburg became renowned for its high-quality beef, which was commonly chopped, seasoned and molded into the world’s first burger patties. A play on the German word for “good,” Gutenburg elevates the humble smash burger using modern techniques and premium ingredients like a brioche potato bun, a blend of smoked beef cuts and house-made sauces. German-style sausages and handspun shakes round out the menu of creatively prepared American classics.