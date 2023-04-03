Miami
Gutenburg - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4
Time Out Market Selected
  1. Gutenburg
    Photograph: Narcel BolduGutenburg
  2. Gutenburg
    Photograph: Narcel BolduGutenburg
  3. Gutenburg at Time Out Market Miami
    Photograph: Courtesy Gutenburg
  4. Gutenburg at Time Out Market Miami
    Photograph: Courtesy Gutenburg
Time Out says

Chef Jorge Kauam’s handcrafted burgers are an homage to the dish’s German roots. Back in the 1800s, the city of Hamburg became renowned for its high-quality beef, which was commonly chopped, seasoned and molded into the world’s first burger patties. A play on the German word for “good,” Gutenburg elevates the humble smash burger using modern techniques and premium ingredients like a brioche potato bun, a blend of smoked beef cuts and house-made sauces. German-style sausages and handspun shakes round out the menu of creatively prepared American classics.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood

Details

Address:
1601 Drexel Ave
Miami Beach
33139
Cross street:
at 16th St
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Sun–Thu 11am–10pm; Fri, Sat 11am–11pm
