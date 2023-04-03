Gutenburg - Time Out Market

Chef Jorge Kauam’s handcrafted burgers are an homage to the dish’s German roots. Back in the 1800s, the city of Hamburg became renowned for its high-quality beef, which was commonly chopped, seasoned and molded into the world’s first burger patties. A play on the German word for “good,” Gutenburg elevates the humble smash burger using modern techniques and premium ingredients like a brioche potato bun, a blend of smoked beef cuts and house-made sauces. German-style sausages and handspun shakes round out the menu of creatively prepared American classics.
