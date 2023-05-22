KAE Sushi - Time Out Market

Time Out says

Blending techniques from Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei cooking and the bold Latin flavors of Miami, KAE Sushi presents inventive small plates designed for sharing. Originally from Venezuela, Chef Efrain Landa honed his passion and craft for Japanese cuisine at the likes of Kamiko Sushi Bar, Sushi Sake Sokai Sushi Bar before opening his own restaurant, now a staple in the heart of Coral Gables. At Time Out Market Miami, highly addictive, five-piece rolls feature ultra-fresh fish and ingredients like hickory wood smoke, sweet guava and truffle oil for a truly unique bite every time.