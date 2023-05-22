Miami
KAE Sushi - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4
  1. KAE Sushi
Blending techniques from Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei cooking and the bold Latin flavors of Miami, KAE Sushi presents inventive small plates designed for sharing. Originally from Venezuela, Chef Efrain Landa honed his passion and craft for Japanese cuisine at the likes of Kamiko Sushi Bar, Sushi Sake Sokai Sushi Bar before opening his own restaurant, now a staple in the heart of Coral Gables. At Time Out Market Miami, highly addictive, five-piece rolls feature ultra-fresh fish and ingredients like hickory wood smoke, sweet guava and truffle oil for a truly unique bite every time.

Falyn Wood
Falyn Wood

Details

Address:
Time Out Market Miami
1601 Drexel Ave
Miami Beach
33139
Cross street:
at 16th St
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$$
Opening hours:
Sun–Thu 11am–10pm; Fri, Sat 11am–11pm
