Free Family Yoga at Time Out Market Miami

Spend your Sundays going from backbends to brunch at Time Out Market Miami. Ocean Life Studio instructors teach a family-friendly yoga class starting at noon. Suitable for all ages and fitness levels, the session comprises lessons in movement, breathwork and forming a stronger mind-body connection. Following the complimentary class, students can stick around for bottomless mimosas, champagne specials and more delicious Sunday things. Everyone is encouraged to bring a mat or towel.