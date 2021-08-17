Free Family Yoga at Time Out Market Miami
Spend your Sundays going from backbends to brunch at Time Out Market Miami. Ocean Life Studio instructors teach a family-friendly yoga class starting at noon. Suitable for all ages and fitness levels, the session comprises lessons in movement, breathwork and forming a stronger mind-body connection. Following the complimentary class, students can stick around for bottomless mimosas, champagne specials and more delicious Sunday things. Everyone is encouraged to bring a mat or towel.
Details
|Venue name:
|Time Out Market Miami
|Venue phone:
|786-753-5388
|Address:
|
1601 Drexel Ave
Miami
33139
|Cross street:
|at 16th St
|Transport:
|Bus 103, 120, 150; City of Miami Beach Trolley - SoBe Loop