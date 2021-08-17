Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right Florida icon-chevron-right Miami icon-chevron-right Free Family Yoga at Time Out Market Miami

Spend your Sundays going from backbends to brunch at Time Out Market Miami. Ocean Life Studio instructors teach a family-friendly yoga class starting at noon. Suitable for all ages and fitness levels, the session comprises lessons in movement, breathwork and forming a stronger mind-body connection. Following the complimentary class, students can stick around for bottomless mimosas, champagne specials and more delicious Sunday things. Everyone is encouraged to bring a mat or towel.

Venue name: Time Out Market Miami
Venue phone: 786-753-5388
Address: 1601 Drexel Ave
Miami
33139
Cross street: at 16th St
Transport: Bus 103, 120, 150; City of Miami Beach Trolley - SoBe Loop

