15 sensational things to do in NYC this weekend

FRI 23

A Christmas Story

Head to Videology’s screening room, and revisit this classic 1983 tale about a boy who just wants a BB gun for Christmas. To celebrate in style, the bar is serving heavily spiked Ovaltine, and the staff is handing out individually chosen, wrapped presents (including a leg lamp). Don’t get too excited—or you’ll shoot your eye out.

NuDance: Naked Dance Movement Class

Strip down completely and let your body move without any encumbrance at this liberating dance class. You'll get down to hip-hop and house jams and even learn b-boying in the buff. You might as well get comfortable with your dance partners from the get-go.

Good Room Holiday Party

Head to Good Room for the club's annual holiday party—featuring the Love Tempo duo that is Mudd Club's Justin Strauss and the Hacienda's Billy Caldwell, Fixed's JDH and Classic Album Sundays pair Paul Raffaele and Barbie Bertisch. Tiki Disco resident and The Lot Radio superstar Lloydski takes on the Bad Room. R.S.V.P. for free entry all night long!

Norm Lewis: I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Who says nice guys finish last? Broadway leading man Norm Lewis exudes amiability, but that hasn't stopped him from a long career that has included stints in Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables, Side Show and Chicago; in 2014, he became the first African-American to play the Phantom on Broadway. Now he welcomes audiences to enjoy holiday favorites, warmed by the hearth of his voice.

K2 Friday Nights

The Rubin Museum of Art goes all out for its Friday-night celebrations. At 6pm, Café Serai becomes the K2 Lounge where you can enjoy Pan-Asian tapas and a drink while jamming to sets from DJ $mall ¢hange and Anaïs Mitchell (Friday 23) and Brooklyn Raga Massive with Román Díaz (Friday 30). After the party, head to the cabaret cinema for screenings and talks on revered gems like Show Boat (Friday 23) and the upsetting Animal Farm (Friday 30).

Good Morning, Zitounia!

Actor, comedian and writer Leila Ben-Abdallah and her handy puppets take you on a journey through the Arab Spring on the set of Good Morning, Zitounia!, a state-run news show struggling to uphold propoganda and pro-dictator stories as the revolution takes hold.

Xmas Pumptacular

Brooklyn super-group The Pumps are assembling a holiday spectacular at The Paper Box in Brooklyn. Featuring holiday music by Nat Osborn, Hot Rodge and DJ sets by Eli Paperboy Reed. This party promises to be the rowdiest holiday party in the world. To make things even better, the Pumps have teamed up with New York Cares and all profits from ticket sales will go towards helping those in need this holiday season.

Discotechnique: Holiday Disco

Serving glittery holiday realness, House of Yes is hosting the holiday disco party of your dreams. Taking place directly after the House of Yes Xmas Spectacular, arrive early (before 11pm) for free admission. Come for the Fabtastic Photoboot and stay for the Mistletoe Makeout booth.

Seinfeld Trivia Extravaganza & Airing of Grievances

If you find tinsel distracting, then this is the perfect holiday trivia for you. Assemble your most spongeworthy friends, and gather around the aluminum pole for this Festivus trivia face-off.

SAT 24

House of Yes Misfit Xmas

On the night before Christmas, not a creature will be left going stir-crazy in their apartment with this Christmas Eve party. All those folks still hanging out in NYC on December 24, the native New Yorkers, non-Christmas celebrators, orphans, misfortunate souls stuck working on Christmas Day and everyone else, are invited to engage in free festive shenanigans with cookies and milk, Chinese food, fake snow, mistletoe and a few drunk Santas. While the event is free with your RSVP, you can jump the line by being a kind and helpful elf and bringing an unwrapped toy to donate to a kid in need.

Third Annual Naughty or Nice: The Night Before Christmas

SB Sounds, The Wave and Upper Echelong Ent. present their third annual Naughty or Nice Christmas party. Christmas Eve seems like the perfect eve for holiday partying - it's like a NYE pre-game.

Menorah Horah!

The annual Hanukkah Burlesque Show returns with sexy dreidels, suggestive latkes and scantily clad menorah dancers. Join the seductively festive Schlep Sisters (Minnie Tonka and Darlinda Just Darlinda) as they headline an evening full of music, laughs and holiday-themed clothing removal. Why shouldn't a holiday about burning oil be hot?

Naughty List: Christmas Eve Formal Dance Party

Not afraid of getting some coal in your stocking? If you can look nice while being naughty, head to this Bushwick loft party where the dress code is strictly formal—red, white and black attire preferred—and the dancing, conversation and flirting will guarantee Santa won’t have to check twice to know which list you’re on. The party starts at 10pm on Christmas Eve and will go well into the morning, so plan your Christmas accordingly.

SUN 25

A Swingin' Birdland Christmas

Three Birdland mainstays—the clarion-voiced Klea Blackhurst, the waggish host Jim Caruso and the velvety pianist-crooner Billy Stritch—get into the swing of the holiday season with a jazzy set of Christmas classics.

Horizn SLAY: Special Holiday Edition

One of NYC’s steamiest monthly parties celebrates the season. While DJ Joe Pacheco spins pulsing jams into the not-so-silent night, you can dance, drink and admire the event's skimpy costumes. Happy holidays, indeed.

World’s Largest Menorah Lighting

Go big on the second night of Hanukkah as the 4,000-pound, 32-foot-tall gold-colored lamp at the southeast corner of Central Park is lit. Israeli artist Yaacov Agam designed the structure, which holds the Guinness World Record for its superlative size and requires a crane to illuminate its candles.

Hunan DeLighten Up: A Holiday Special

And if you’re still on a roll from your wild Eve, head to this holiday stand-up special, featuring the finest comedians who don’t have anywhere better to be on Christmas Day. Come out of your MSG hangover with hilarious sets by Justin Auslaender, Ariel Elias, Jon Schoss, Michelle Slonim and Ranaan Hershberg.