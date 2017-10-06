A series of trippy concerts is coming to Brooklyn's most beautiful churches

A post shared by Evan Shornstein (@photay) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

This fall, check out trippy music in a majestic, sacred setting. Ambient Church, a self-described “nomadic” concert series, moves from church to church around Brooklyn, hosting captivating performances from artists working in “meditative, devotional, and minimal” styles. Past lineups have included some of the top names in ambient music today, including the airy choral gymnastics of Julianna Barwick and the somnambulant rhythmic soundscapes of producer Huerco S.

This season, the bill features both genre vets and emerging artists. Highlights include psych-duo Windy & Carl, who interweave ghostly winding drones; Steve Hauschildt, a former member of the seminal electronic group, Emeralds; and legendary zither-player Laraaji. The series is run by Brian Sweeney, the guy behind Bushwick's now-retired Body Actualized Center—a New Age-y project that held 56-hour sleepovers, yoga sessions and sweaty techno parties. Ambient Church continues that project's commitment to intensely sensorial communal gatherings, filling each church's cavernous arches with vast lighting installations and projections from exhibiting visual artists.

Check out the full schedule below and snag tickets on the series' official website.

