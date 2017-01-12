City Winery is hosting winter shows on Pier 26

A host of fine wines with a riverside show to match? Yes, please! City Vineyard—Pier 26's glitzy new rooftop restaurant—plans to host its first concert series Voices on the Hudson this year with a rotating cast of singer-songwriters every Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Prepare yourself to get wine-drunk with the likes of John Hammond, Ben Taylor, James Maddock, Diane Birch and more. Best of all, general admission only costs $20—a reasonable price for a venue that boasts 15 types of wine on tap, gourmet eats and a gorgeous view of the Hudson River.

Head to the venue's website here to purchase tickets. You'll want to move fast as seats are limited to 100 per show to keep the atmosphere intimate.