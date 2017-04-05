  • Blog
Free concert series with PVRIS and MUNA coming to Williamsburg

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Tolly Wright Posted: Wednesday April 5 2017, 5:20pm

Photo: Max Fairclough
Pvris

With warm weather on the horizon New York is entering full blown music festival season. But what better way to watch live music than for zero dollars. For every month from now through July, Steve Madden Music is putting together a free concert at Music Hall of Williamsburg.

The series is completely comprised of women-led bands including two groups built around talented sister duos, Hinds and Warpaint.  Whether you want to hear the dreamy, electronica-infused rock of alt trio PVRIS (pictured above), or you're more in the mood for the dark synth-pop of MUNA, be prepared for a hypnotic performance from a cutting-edge band.

PVRIS hits the stage April 24. Free ticket reservations open up on Friday, April 7 here.

April 22 — PVRIS

May TBA — Hinds

June TBA — MUNA

July TBA- Warpaint

 

