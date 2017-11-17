  • Blog
Life-size gingerbread houses are returning to Madison Square Park

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Friday November 17 2017, 3:36pm

Photograph: Courtesy Taste of Home

Get your gum drop-buttons ready. The life-size Gingerbread Boulevard, with several giant recreations of gingerbread houses, returns to Madison Square Park on December 7.

You can merrily walk through a winter wonderland of cookie-lookin' bricks, a frosting-like roof, and all sorts of licorice and candy-cane decorations. You can also see a video of the story of the gingerbread man who lives in this very home and join in on other interactive activities. The tree-lighting ceremony at 3:30pm on December 7 kicks off the holiday festivities

On its opening day, visitors to the installation can score a medley of free goodies, including gratis coffee, copies of Taste of Home magazine and nick nacks from Folgers and Domino Sugar. 

You can visit Gingerbread Boulevard through December 20. We checked it out last year, and it was cute—but would probably be a lot more magical for kids. Bring 'em!   

Staff writer
By Jillian Anthony 514 Posts

Jillian Anthony is the editor of Time Out New York and writes sex and dating advice for the weekly column Let Us Sex-plain. She’d rather be with her cat. Follow her on Twitter at @jillathrilla.

