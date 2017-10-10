Meet The Undateables: Jade and Athan

Each week, we take two New Yorkers who swear they're totally undateable, and put our matchmaking skills to the test. Afterward, we find out what went well on their date, and what went horribly, horribly wrong.

Why they're single:

Jade: She’s shy and finds it hard to talk to strangers.

Athan: He’s new to the city and is still looking to meet people.

Ideal date:

Jade: Something unusual like eating waffles at a strip club

Athan: Whiskey at a rooftop bar followed by going out dancing

THE DATE

First impression

Jade: “He was very nice. He went in for a hug when I first met him. Initially, I didn’t think he was really my type in terms of appearances, but he was really easy to talk to.”

Athan: “She was super sweet and friendly. She was broadly my type. She’s definitely cute and attractive, and that was one of the first things I noticed about her.”

Chemistry

Jade: “I don’t think it was necessarily romantic. It didn’t work out that way; it was just a friendly conversation. We talked a lot about what he did; he works in technology.”

Athan: “I didn’t get a flirting vibe. I felt like maybe we had really different interests. She’s a dancer and writer and loves certain comedy shows that I don’t know a ton about.”

Awkward Moment

Jade: “When the hostess came over, it seemed like she had a rapport with him that I was not privy to. She was making really intense eye contact, and I felt like a third wheel.”

Athan: “The hostess stopped by our table and asked what we were doing here, and we said it was a blind date. Then she started asking if we were on Bumble or other dating apps.”

Afterward

Jade: “We got the check, and then the hostess sent us a dessert. We walked to the same subway station, and there was a friendly hug goodbye but no exchange of phone numbers.”

Athan: “Dinner ended casually and the goodbye was quick. I could have seen potential for a second date but didn’t get a flirtatious vibe from her, so I had mixed feelings.”

Verdict

Jade: ♥♥ “We weren’t really a match. If we’re on a spectrum, he’s more middle of normal, and I’m more on the end towards eccentric. But it wasn’t weird or anything.”

Athan: ♥♥♥ “Jade definitely fit my type, but there wasn’t really a wow moment of chemistry. Out of the dates I’ve been on, it wasn’t the best or worst.”

Our daters went to Social Food & Drink (570 Tenth Ave, 646-449-7790)

