New Queens skyscraper boasts the highest public rooftop pool in NYC

Another shiny, new-age glass skyscraper has topped off in Long Island City, and it comes with one of the coolest residential amenities in the entire city: New York's highest public rooftop pool.

The building in question is 1 QPS (23-10 Queens Plaza South), a 44-story residential building that towers nearly 500 feet above the Queens neighborhood, started leasing its units earlier this year. On top of the sky-high swimming pool, it also includes a 42-foot rock climbing wall (they're really not messing around here).

Unlike many residential rooftop pools in the city, the swimming area will be open to the public with passes going for around $20 a pop, according to a building employee. Renting an apartment in the building isn't exactly cheap—studios are going for upwards of $2,300 per month, with two-bedrooms exceeding $5,000.

If you're able to afford that kind of rent and believe that having direct access to the highest rooftop pool in the entire city will fill the deep void in your soul, you're going to want to fill out an application ASAP.