One in four Tinder users say politics is their biggest deal breaker

By Ross Tipograph Posted: Wednesday April 19 2017, 6:21pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Guian Bolisay

Politics is a deal breaker. No, that’s not just a terribly perfect motto for 2017, it’s now a fact of love.

According to a recent study by Tinder’s Modern Dating Myths, nearly 1 in 4 app users say a difference in political views between them and a potential partner/hookup is the absolute, number one roadblock. Across the country, swipers are butting heads over surprisingly partisan issues.

Let us explain. You’re swiping, s/he’s swiping. You’re happy, s/he’s happy. You match! What joy. Here’s where it gets tricky: whether it comes up in conversation or it’s boldly plastered on their profile, true colors shine through (namely red or blue). A fight breaks out, or you block them in anger, or a simple “let’s part ways” is warmly agreed upon. 

This divide may sound rare, but almost a quarter of Tinder’s population seems to be experiencing it right now. Other apps fall in line. If you haven’t signed onto your Bumble, Scruff or The League account since before November, you may want to log in and take a peek at the politicized profiles.

Newest | Oldest