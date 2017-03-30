Salt Bae is in New York, and he's as beautiful as ever

A post shared by johnkyan (@johnkyan) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

The internet's favorite butcher/chef made his way to New York on Wednesday, and we couldn't be happier about it.

Salt Bae, formally known as Nusret Gökçe, was spotted by dozens of social media users across the city yesterday. Donning a bright red turtleneck, the meat-salter turned meme looked just as gorgeous as he did when he was propelled to fame by way of majestically seasoning a steak earlier this year.

This morning, Gökçe posted a video to Instagram in which he stands in front of a smoking grill, dangling a juicy piece of steak with a look of pure admiration on his face.

Gökçe is working on opening a restaurant in Midtown, which will be similar to its sister locations in Istanbul and Dubai and will feature all things meat. Once that happens, we hope that every cut is topped off with a splash of salt that shimmers in the sunlight, just as the meat gods intended.