Seven sexy Valentine’s Day ideas that will blow your date’s mind

The candlelit dinner, the traditional long-stemmed roses, the lacy lingerie: it’s all so expected. This Valentine’s Day, surprise and delight your date with one of these sexy—and a little bit scandalous—date ideas. Move over, Carrie Bradshaw—her version of Sex and the City just can't compare to yours.

LUST: Valentine’s Day, Lot 45; Feb 10 at 7pm; $45–$175

Indulge all your most carnal instincts at this sensual feast. All the food is served on naked bodies and must be eaten with your hands. Once you’ve gorged yourself on each course, the real party begins. Watch an erotic performance with fire, hot wax and ropes, join the cuddle puddle or sneak off into the private dungeon for some one-on-one time.

Never Sleep Alone, Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; Feb 14 at 9:30pm; $45, participants $35, plus $12 minimum

Cabaret comic Roslyn Hart adopts her alter ego, "sexual psychologist" Dr. Alex Schiller, for this interactive show. Whether you’re single, coupled or somewhere in between, the good doctor will make it her mission to help you fulfill your sexual potential. It’s wild, hysterically funny and almost guaranteed to put you in a sexy mood.

Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine’s Day Spectacular, Highline Ballroom; Feb 14 at 7:30pm; $30, VIP $65

If you’d rather watch than participate, take someone special to this burlesque show and admire all the lovely ladies together. Miss Astrid plays host to a whole flock of foxy performers including Perle Noire, Poison Ivory and Lilin Lace at this Valentine’s Day show.

Dinners in the Dark, Camaje; Feb 14 at 5:30pm and 8:30pm; $95

No stuffy maître d's or pristine white tablecloths here—this is fine dining like you’ve never experienced it before. Before you start the first course, you'll don a blindfold and leave it on for the entirety of the luxe five-course meal. All of your other senses become heightened, leaving you with an entirely different appreciation for your meal. You might even be tempted to take the blindfold home.

Dita Von Teese, Gramercy Theater; Feb 14 at 7:30pm; tickets start at $135

Let the queen of burlesque seduce you with a performance from her old Hollywood–themed “Art of the Teese” tour. There will be plenty of glitz and glamour—almost every one of Von Teese's outfits is crusted in Swarovski crystals—and she promises to debut never-before-seen acts along with a few old favorites, like her famous dance in an enormous martini glass.

Valentine’s Day Strip and Chair Workout for Couples, Sizzle Dance Studio; Feb 14 at 6:30pm; $42 per couple

Your pulse will be racing after this 50-minute couples workshop. Ladies will learn a seductive striptease while their partners compete to win free classes at the studio. Class ends with an intimate performance, and the guys and gals lucky enough to be on the receiving end of these lap dances get the front-row seats.

Museum of Sex, $20

It’s time for some adult education. Head to the Museum of Sex to boost your knowledge of all things X-rated, including antique sex toys, the sex lives of animals and erotic art. On Valentine’s Day, the museum will also be giving out free aphrodisiac potions while supplies last. Even if they do run out, never fear—you can still score $6 cocktails and boob-shaped jello shots at the “Night Fever” exhibit.