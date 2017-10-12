Take a Harry Potter–theme tour of the Met for Halloween

Harry Potter and the early 17th century Roemer goblet, anyone? Yes, the Harry Potter–theme tour at the Met is returning this month, right in time for Halloween.

The tour, named Griffins, Goblets and Gold, highlights locations and works of art in the Metropolitan Museum of Art that make you feel like you’re Harry Potter. There are also handouts and games about the boy who lived, though you will not be playing Quidditch in the Temple of Dendur.

The tour is for all ages and will be held on October 27, 29 and 30 at 11am, and on October 31 at 11am and 3:30pm. Tickets are $50 for adults and $40 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are required, and costumes are highly encouraged. The tour is hosted by the events company e.t.c., not the museum itself, just FYI.