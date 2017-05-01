Target's opening four new stores in NYC over the next few years

Bulk household shopping is about to get a lot a lot more convenient...

Target just announced their plans to open a small-format store in the Lower East Side in March 2018, gracing the corner of Clinton and Broome. In 2019, they'll open another store in vibrant Jackson Heights in Queens. In coming years, they also plan to open locations in Hell's Kitchen and the East Village.

photo: Greenberg Farrow

The new stores will probably be a game-changer for many. Those craving the we-sell-everything convenience of Target can now have it right next door in several popular 'hoods. Additionally—and here's where it gets even more interesting—Target is ready to test same-day delivery at its current Tribeca location. Starting this June, you can have in-store purchases delivered in just a few hours to any place in Manhattan, as well as parts of Brooklyn and Queens.

Your days of lugging lamps on the subway or folding up huge bathmats into taxis could soon be over.