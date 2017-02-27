The bar carts will most likely be disappearing from Metro-North stations

It was just too good to last. After an announcement last September that bar cars would be returning to Metro-North trains, there’s now a counter piece of news that seems like it will limit the amount of booze in train stations. The stands on train platforms selling snacks and booze may be disappearing, because of course we can’t have nice things.

Several dozen cart vendors were recently put out of a job, a strong indicator that the carts may soon be gone altogether. Though no official decision has been made yet, you may want to start stocking up on snacks now and find a new happy hour spot that’s not a train platform. And in the meantime, you can still eat your feelings and all the free samples at Grand Central’s Dining Concourse this week.