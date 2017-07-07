The three best places to visit on Houston Street

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on Houston Street.

Houston Street, Lower East Side

Previously dubbed the Bargain District, the Lower East Side is one of the most fashionable nabes in New York. Folks flock to Houston Street to hit independent and vintage stores (the nearby cool-girl boutique Frankie Shop is our personal fave) as well as classic eateries like Katz’s Delicatessen. Sink your teeth into a mile-high pastrami sandwich here, but do check out some of the neighborhood’s European-themed restaurants and bars, then take in a flick at an indie movie theater.

EAT HERE:

Dirty French

French-ify your life at this romantic Parisian bistro off Houston Street that offers a hefty wine list and bites that will transport you to the Champs-Élysées. 180 Ludlow St (212-254-3000, dirtyfrench.com)

DRINK HERE:

The Late Late Bar

At this Irish watering hole, Guinness is served in a crystal goblet over ice with a dash of mint—so yeah, this is not your typical divey pub. 159 E Houston St (646-861-3342, thelatelate.com)

DO THIS:

Landmark’s Sunshine Cinema

Catch an indie film at this quaint cinema, which was a space for vaudeville performances before it began showing artistic films and hosting one-off film events. 143 E Houston St (212-260-7289, landmarktheatres.com)