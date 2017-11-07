The three best places to visit on the Upper East Side

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on Second Avenue according to one of our readers.

Second Avenue, Upper East Side

Despite its stuffy reputation, the Upper East Side has much to offer people who can’t afford a brownstone. Weave your way east of Central Park—past amicable doormen, well-groomed labradoodles and the occasional Real Housewife—to hit Second Avenue. Brunch at one of the many sidewalk eateries (imagine elevated alcohol consumption with a hint of J.Crew gingham—you’re not in Murray Hill, but you’re not at Freds Restaurant either) and take your Bumble date to a gourmet (but cheap) Italian meal.

EAT HERE:

Uva

Eat here if you desire a five-star Italian meal at a startlingly affordable price. Start by choosing from the most exhaustive cheese and meat list in upper Manhattan, and ask your knowledgeable server to direct you from there. 1486 Second Ave (212-472-4552, uvanyc.com)

DRINK HERE:

The Daisy

This hip bar and eatery is highly underrated. The lengthy craft-cocktail list, exposed piping and eclectic brass light fixtures add warmth to the industrial interior. 1641 Second Ave (646-964-5756, thedaisynyc.com)

DO THIS:

Carl Shurz Park

While Central Park usually gets more street cred, Yorkville’s tree-lined sanctuary will get you just as many Instagram likes. E 86th St and East End Ave (212-459-4455, carlschurzparknyc.org)

Written by Tiffany McHugh