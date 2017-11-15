The three spots you must visit in the Lower East Side

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on Chyrstie Street.

Chrystie Street, Lower East Side

If you’re into contemporary art from emerging creators, dancing until 4am at a dive bar with no pop music on the jukebox and hunting for vintage wares, you should pay a visit to New York’s former bargain district: the Lower East Side. The next time you head to this nabe, treat yourself to a night out on Chrystie Street and go to a French restaurant with millennial-pink accents, a watering hole with a rustic European vibe and a nearby gallery, where you can ogle brilliant paintings of our fair city.

EAT HERE:

Le Turtle

Dine beneath pink neon lights at this chic eatery serving droolworthy linguine carbonara and scallops coated in bacon marmalade. 177 Chrystie St (646-918-7189, leturtle.fr)

DRINK HERE:

Sel Rrose

Sip vino and slurp oysters at this subterranean drinkery that looks like a Paris café. Stick with the theme and order the French 27 (thyme-infused rum, mesquite-honey syrup, lime and sparkling wine). 1 Delancey St (212-226-2510, selrrose.com)

GO HERE:

The Lodge Gallery

This public art space has an upcoming exhibition called “The Outer Boroughs: Brooklyn, Queens & the Bronx,” featuring contemporary landscapes of New York from local painters. 131 Chrystie St (212-627-7221, thelodgegallery.com)