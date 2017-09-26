The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue September 26

1. At Lincoln Center tonight, you can hear and listen to Star Wars in Concert. A live orchestra performs alongside a screening of The Empire Strikes Back.

2. Check out the Generation Wealth exhibit at the International Center of Photography Museum today. The retrospective features documentary photography from Lauren Greenfield.

3. Bruno Mars is performing at Prudential Center tonight. He’ll follow it with a show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn next week.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.