The three things you need to know today in New York: Tue September 26

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday September 26 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Nicolás Aros Marzá

1. At Lincoln Center tonight, you can hear and listen to Star Wars in Concert. A live orchestra performs alongside a screening of The Empire Strikes Back.

2. Check out the Generation Wealth exhibit at the International Center of Photography Museum today. The retrospective features documentary photography from Lauren Greenfield.

3. Bruno Mars is performing at Prudential Center tonight. He’ll follow it with a show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn next week.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 447 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments