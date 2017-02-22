  • Blog
This New York bridge is about to be blown up by the city

Posted: Wednesday February 22 2017, 2:46pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Allison Meier

Say adios to the Kosciuszko Bridge!

The bridge over Newtown Creek that connects Brooklyn and Queens will be falling to pieces said Governor Cuomo yesterday.

A much needed replacement bridge has been under construction since 2015 and is slated to open in April. Once it's fully functional, the 78-year old Kosciuszko Bridge will literally be blown to smithereens. The reason behind blowing up the bridge is that it will just save the work crew's time. Usually, it takes months to dismantle a bridge so blowing it up is actually much easier (not to mention, considerably more dramatic).

The opening of the new bridge will be the first phase of the ongoing initiative to clear up traffic between the two boroughs. Phase Two will see a second bridge built in order to accommodate traffic coming from the opposite direction.

Until then, can we put our name down to push the plunger?

[h/t NYPost]

Staff writer
By Hannah Streck

Hannah is a digital content producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

