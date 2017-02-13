  • Blog
This snapchat filter will help you break up with someone on Valentine’s Day

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 5:59pm

What kind of monster would break up with someone over Snapchat?!? We're about to find out.

For Valentine’s Day, content agency Truffle Pig is launching a Snapchat filter around the city that says, loud and clear, "It's over!" You can tell people if you're breaking up with them because they're not bae, they're too basic, they're not woke, or all of the above. Way harsh, Tai.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Valentine’s Day in NYC

Truffle Pig says this Snapchat filter goes along with the modern phenomenon of "ghosting," as well as Valentine's Day being a popular day for breakups (but, uh, you probably shouldn't actually use this filter to do yours). Have a wonderful V-Day, New York, and check out what the filter will look like below:

Photograph: Truffle Pig

 

Jillian Anthony is the editor of Time Out New York and writes sex and dating advice for the weekly column Let Us Sex-plain.

